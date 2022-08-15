- If Iran cannot accept a mutual return to JCPOA, US is qually preparedto continue vigorous enforcement of sanctions
- US will provide response on EU proposal to revive Iran nuclear deal privately to EU coordinator
This doesn't sound like someone who is trying to play nice. There's also a warning about US sanctions enforecement here. An underreported story in the oil market is how the US has lightly enforced its Iran sanctions under Biden. I suspect that was the carrot in this negotiation and a reflection of the reality of global oil prices. There's a threat here to take further enforcement steps.