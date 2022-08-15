If Iran cannot accept a mutual return to JCPOA, US is qually preparedto continue vigorous enforcement of sanctions

US will provide response on EU proposal to revive Iran nuclear deal privately to EU coordinator

This doesn't sound like someone who is trying to play nice. There's also a warning about US sanctions enforecement here. An underreported story in the oil market is how the US has lightly enforced its Iran sanctions under Biden. I suspect that was the carrot in this negotiation and a reflection of the reality of global oil prices. There's a threat here to take further enforcement steps.