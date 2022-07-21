S&P 500 futures have reversed earlier losses and are up 13 points to 3975. That tops yesterday's intraday high and chews into the spike lower in early June.

Here's what Goldman Sachs had to say about stocks.

"US equities broader rally this time with expensive software, non-profitable tech, most short and liquid IPO baskets driving the move... positioning drive, clients hating the rally."

The strongest rallies are always hated at the start. Fear turns into FOMO and the economic narrative gets re-written.

h/t @newsquawk.