S&P 500 futures are down 16 points, halving the decline from an hour ago.

Some of the reversal is a result of the push-and-pull with bonds. Treasury yields are down 12 basis points at the front end and 5 basis points at the long end. That unwinds some of the selling late last week.

With a vacant economic calendar, it will all be about the ebb and flow today.

One stock in focus will be Twitter. The WSJ and Reuters both reported that Twitter is on the verge of accepting Elon Musk's offer of $54.20/share. The company is trading at $51.26 in the pre-market, up from $48.93 at Friday's close.