S&P 500 futures are down 30 points in the premarket, or 0.7%. The focus is on Tesla, which is down 8.5% in the premarket to $165. That's in important level because it's just above the March bank-rout low of $163.91.

As for broader market sentiment, the latest AAII sentiment survey is out and shows sentiment at a relatively-neutral -8 but the bears are still above historical levels.