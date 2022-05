The positive mood from yesterday continues today with futures moderately higher, up 18 points, or 0.5%.

Shares of retailer Macy's are up 13.5% after the company raised its outlook and beat estimates. That bucks the trend of weak retail.

“While macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending increased during the quarter, our customers continued to shop,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a press release.

