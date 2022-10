S&P 500 futures are up 1.5% after yesterday's 2.6% gain. That's a great start to the new quarter after a 9% rout in September.

It was just above the 3750 level in ES where US stocks failed last Wednesday so that will be key for the close today.

Keep a close eye on bonds. Right now US 10-year yields are down 6 bps to 3.59%.