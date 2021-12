After two strong gains to the upside, the NASDAQ index is trading marginally lower at the open. The S&P and Dow industrial average are up marginally and holding onto three day gains.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 25 points or 0.07% at 35743

S&P index up one point or 0.01% at 4687.5

NASDAQ index is down 42 points or -0.27% 15643