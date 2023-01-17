The major US indices are opening mixed at the open of trading for the week. Recall, the US markets were closed for the Martin Luther King holiday yesterday.

The day is starting with the Nasdaq on a 6 day win streak. The S&P and Dow have been up 5 of 6 days. The Dow is lagging today. The S&P and Nasdaq are just a fraction above unchanged.

The snapshot 2 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow down -43.85 points or -0.13% at 34258.77

S&P up 2.15 points or +0.05% at 4001.23

Nasdaq up 5.46 points or 0.05% at 11084.62

Russell 2000 down -0.75 points or -0.04% at 1886.27