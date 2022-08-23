The major US stock indices are opening modestly higher after two days of sharp declines. Yesterday the Dow felt -643 points, the S&P felt -90.49 points in the NASDAQ index fell -323 points. The gains today are a small fraction of of those declines.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 10 points or 0.04% at 33077
  • S&P index up three points or 0.07 percent at 4139.98
  • NASDAQ index up 10.76 points or 0.09% at 12392.91
  • Russell 2000 up a .73 points or 0.46% at 1924.48

Since peaking last week to the lows reached yesterday, the major indices have seen the following declines:

  • Dow industrial average -3.72%
  • S&P index has seen a -4.52%
  • NASDAQ index has seen a - 6.28% decline