S&P 500 up 122 points to 4298, or 2.9%

Nasdaq +3.1%

DJIA +2.8%

Russell 2000 +2.6%

TSX Composite +1.4%

Importantly, the S&P 500 halted right at last week's highs (the Nasdaq is similar).

For tomorrow, I think the bears and the jittery bulls will take a crack at selling or defending that level. But if it gets to -1% from the highs, the bulls will pounce.