US equities are now up more than 5% in just two trading days in October. That's an phenomenal start after a 9% decline in September.

Today's changes:

S&P 500 +112 points to 3790 or +3.1%

DJIA+2.8%

Nasdaq +3.3%

Russell 2000 +3.9%

Toronto TSX +2.6%

Bear market rallies can be incredibly powerful and this certainly looks like a repeat of what happened in July but that's trading. On top of that, every long-term rally started with people calling it a bear market rally.