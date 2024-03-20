US stock futures are implying a mixed opening.

Yesterday major indices moved higher led by the Dow 30 which rose at 0.83%. The S&P rose 0.56% and the NASDAQ index rose 0.39%.

A snapshot of the futures market implies gains at the open:

Dow Industrial Average implying a decline of -57.76 point

S&P index is implying a decline of -2.37 points

NASDAQ index is implying a gain of 28 points

Micron will announce earnings after the close today. It shares are trading up 0.48% in premarket trading at $94.49.

Nvidia is trading a -0.13% after rising 1.07% yesterday.. This week Nvidia introduced its next-generation Blackwell AI chip.

Intel is set to receive up to $8.5 billion in funding from the federal government under the CHIPS Act to construct factories in the U.S., a move the company indicates would not be feasible without this financial support due to high construction costs in the country. Intel shares are up 2.26% in premarket trading