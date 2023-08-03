The major indices are trading to new session highs. All 3 indices are trading in positive territory. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is up around 0.37%.

A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow industrial average up 40.95 points or 0.12% at 35123.48

S&P index of 4.07 points or 0.09% of 4517.47

NASDAQ index of 50.90 points or 0.36% at 14024.35

Apple and Amazon report after the close. Apple shares are trading down $-0.44 or -0.23% at $192.12. Amazon is trading up $1.17 or 0.91%.

Looking at the NASDAQ index, it fell below its 200 hour moving average (at 13940.48), and tested the 50% midpoint at 13890.49. The low price reached 13881.25 before bouncing back to the upside.

The price is now retesting the broken 38.2% retracement of the move up from the June 26 low. That level comes in at 14021.72.