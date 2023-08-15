The major US indices are trading lower with the indices down about -0.45% to 0.55%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -201.22.0 or -0.52% at 35106.42

S&P index -26.79 points or -0.59% at 4463.50

NASDAQ index -69.24 points or -0.50% at 13719.09

Home Depot reported earnings today and beat on the top and bottom line. Their shares are up $5.90 or 1.79%.

Nvidia shares are also higher after a slew of upgrades ahead of earnings next week. Their stock is up 1.85% of $445.50 after trading as low as $403 just yesterday.

What is not working? Looking at the Dow 30:

Dow -2.56%

3M -2.08%

Chevron -1.85%

Goldman Sachs -1.93%

J.P. Morgan -1.72%

Fitch said they may downgrade the entire US banking sector earlier today which is putting pressure on the KBE ETF of banks. It is currently down -2.31%. The KRE ETF of regional banks is down -2.5%.

US yields are now down after spiking higher after retail sales.

The 10 year yield moved up to 4.274%. It is currently trading at 4.183% nearly unchanged on the day.

The 2 year yield is at 4.931% -3.4 basis points. It's high yield rate 5.024%

The 5 year yield is at 4.335%, -2.0 basis points. It's high yield reached 4.451%

The USD initially moved higher after the retail sales data but has since rotated back to the downside as it follows yields lower.