The major US indices are trading lower with the indices down about -0.45% to 0.55%.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -201.22.0 or -0.52% at 35106.42
- S&P index -26.79 points or -0.59% at 4463.50
- NASDAQ index -69.24 points or -0.50% at 13719.09
Home Depot reported earnings today and beat on the top and bottom line. Their shares are up $5.90 or 1.79%.
Nvidia shares are also higher after a slew of upgrades ahead of earnings next week. Their stock is up 1.85% of $445.50 after trading as low as $403 just yesterday.
What is not working? Looking at the Dow 30:
- Dow -2.56%
- 3M -2.08%
- Chevron -1.85%
- Goldman Sachs -1.93%
- J.P. Morgan -1.72%
Fitch said they may downgrade the entire US banking sector earlier today which is putting pressure on the KBE ETF of banks. It is currently down -2.31%. The KRE ETF of regional banks is down -2.5%.
US yields are now down after spiking higher after retail sales.
- The 10 year yield moved up to 4.274%. It is currently trading at 4.183% nearly unchanged on the day.
- The 2 year yield is at 4.931% -3.4 basis points. It's high yield rate 5.024%
- The 5 year yield is at 4.335%, -2.0 basis points. It's high yield reached 4.451%
The USD initially moved higher after the retail sales data but has since rotated back to the downside as it follows yields lower.
- EURUSD is back above its 100 day moving average 1.09309. The 50% midpoint of the move up from the end of May load to the July high comes in at 1.09555. It's high price just reached 1.09517
- USDJPY is working on 6 straight days to the upside, but is currently trading below its closing level of 145.54 after testing a swing area ceiling near 145.90 (the high price reach 145.86). Watch the closing level from yesterday as a barometer for bullish above, bearish below. On the downside there is support near 145.00
- GBPUSD is trading above and below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.2702 and 1.27185 respectively.
- USDCAD moved lower after CPI data came in stronger than expected, but as a found support near its 100 hour moving average 1.34402 and 200 day moving average of 1.3447. The low price reached 1.3445.