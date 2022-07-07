The major US stock  indices  are opening higher with the S&P and  NASDAQ  gunning for its 4th consecutive day to the upside. The Dow industrial average is up 3 of the last 4 trading days.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 195 points or 0.63% at 31232.75
  • S&P index up 27.18 points or 0.71% 3872.27
  • NASDAQ index up 85.06 points or 0.75% at 11446.91
  • Russell 2000 is up 19.92 points or 1.15% at 1747.47

In other markets:

  • gold is up $2.56 or 0.15% 1741.40
  • Crude oil is back above $1 at $102.72.
  • Bitcoin is trading at $20390