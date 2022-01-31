The major US stock indices are set open mixed as per the futures contracts.
- S&P index, -13 points
- Dow industrial average, -178 points
- NASDAQ index, +14 points
On Friday, the major indices soared (NASDAQ had its best day since March), and that took them higher on the week. Nevertheless the NASDAQ is down 12% in January and on pace for its worst month since October 2008.
The energy sector jumped in January and was the only positive sector this month the S&P. Consumer discretionary in real estate were the weakest sectors in January.
US yields are higher:
- two year 1.195%, +3.1 basis points
- 10 year 1.805%, +3.2 basis points
- 30 year 2.12%, +4.4 basis points