The major US indices are trading higher in early US trading but giving up some of the premarket gains.

Dow industrial average of 278 points or 0.71% at 39566

S&P index of 28.65 points or 0.55% at 3232.33

NASDAQ index up 66.00 or 0.40% at 16382.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 18.18 points or 0.88% at 2088.28

US yields are marginally lower:

2- year yield 4.584%, -1.2 basis points

5-year yield 4.214%, -1.2 basis points

10 year yield 4.225%, -0.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.396%, -0.3 basis points

in other markets: