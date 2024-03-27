The major US indices are trading higher in early US trading but giving up some of the premarket gains.
- Dow industrial average of 278 points or 0.71% at 39566
- S&P index of 28.65 points or 0.55% at 3232.33
- NASDAQ index up 66.00 or 0.40% at 16382.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 18.18 points or 0.88% at 2088.28
US yields are marginally lower:
- 2- year yield 4.584%, -1.2 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.214%, -1.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.225%, -0.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.396%, -0.3 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.48 or -0.59% at $81.14
- Gold is trading up $11 or 0.50% at 2190
- Bitcoin is trading at $70,891. Those are from early New York levels at $70,250.