The major US indices are trading higher in early US trading but giving up some of the premarket gains.

  • Dow industrial average of 278 points or 0.71% at 39566
  • S&P index of 28.65 points or 0.55% at 3232.33
  • NASDAQ index up 66.00 or 0.40% at 16382.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 18.18 points or 0.88% at 2088.28

US yields are marginally lower:

  • 2- year yield 4.584%, -1.2 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.214%, -1.2 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.225%, -0.8 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.396%, -0.3 basis points

in other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading down $0.48 or -0.59% at $81.14
  • Gold is trading up $11 or 0.50% at 2190
  • Bitcoin is trading at $70,891. Those are from early New York levels at $70,250.