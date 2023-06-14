The US stock market is now open. The Dow industrial average is trading to the downside while the S&P and NASDAQ index are trading near unchanged. Most of the pre-marketing trading was in positive territory for the S&P and NASDAQ index.

US PPI data was lower than expectations, but the focus now is on the FOMC rate decision which will take place at 2 PM ET. At the time the central tendencies for GDP, employment, and inflation will also be released along with the dot plot of where Fed officials expect the Fed funds rate at the end of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

A snapshot of the market 3 minutes into the open is currently showing:

  • Dow industrial average down -170.56 points were -0.50% at 34041.57
  • S&P index -1.7 points or -0.04% at 4367.32
  • NASDAQ index -17.77 points or -0.13% at 13555.55

The Dow Industrial Average is on a 6-day winning streak. The S&P and NASDAQ are both on a 4 day win streak.

Tesla shares are lower on the day after 13 straight days to the upside. Shares are currently trading down $-3 at $255.60.

Delta Airlines is also on a 13 day win streak. It's a shares are trading up $0.22 at $41.78. The price has moved up 20.86% since bottoming on May 24.