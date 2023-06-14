The US stock market Stock Market A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still don A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still don Read this Term is now open. The Dow industrial average is trading to the downside while the S&P and NASDAQ index are trading near unchanged. Most of the pre-marketing Marketing Marketing can be described as the business process of identifying, anticipating and satisfying customers' needs and wants. This is a crucial element of retail forex brokerages, which look to procure and retain clients.In particular, brokers rely on funded marketing campaigns that are instrumental to their survival and longevity in what is an increasingly competitive space.Within the FX space, marketers help perform several functions. Newer forex brokers are responsible for handling the acquisiti Marketing can be described as the business process of identifying, anticipating and satisfying customers' needs and wants. This is a crucial element of retail forex brokerages, which look to procure and retain clients.In particular, brokers rely on funded marketing campaigns that are instrumental to their survival and longevity in what is an increasingly competitive space.Within the FX space, marketers help perform several functions. Newer forex brokers are responsible for handling the acquisiti Read this Term trading was in positive territory for the S&P and NASDAQ index.

US PPI data was lower than expectations, but the focus now is on the FOMC rate decision which will take place at 2 PM ET. At the time the central tendencies for GDP, employment, and inflation will also be released along with the dot plot of where Fed officials expect the Fed funds rate at the end of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

A snapshot of the market 3 minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average down -170.56 points were -0.50% at 34041.57

S&P index -1.7 points or -0.04% at 4367.32

NASDAQ index -17.77 points or -0.13% at 13555.55

The Dow Industrial Average is on a 6-day winning streak. The S&P and NASDAQ are both on a 4 day win streak.

Tesla shares are lower on the day after 13 straight days to the upside. Shares are currently trading down $-3 at $255.60.

Delta Airlines is also on a 13 day win streak. It's a shares are trading up $0.22 at $41.78. The price has moved up 20.86% since bottoming on May 24.