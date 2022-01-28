The major US stock indices were lower in premarket trading, but have clawed back those declines. The S&P index is trading near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is higher. The Dow industrial average is heading lower.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -162 points or -0.48% at 3393

S&P index -8.9 points or -0.2% at 4317.5

NASDAQ index +14.9 points or 0.11% 13365.72

Russell 2000 is trading down one point or -0.05% 1930.29

Price action remained volatile.

Dow was down for the 10th time in 11 days

S&P is down for the eighth time in nine days

NASDAQ index is having its worst January ever and worst month since October 2008

Nasdaq has been down 7 of the last 10 days.

Nasdaq is down close to 15% for the month.