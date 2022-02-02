The three major indices are closing higher for the 4th consecutive day. The gains were led by the S&P index stocks today. The Russell 2000 of small cap stocks did not fair as well. It fell on the day today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 224.09 points or 0.63% to 35629.34

S&P index rose 42.84 points or 0.94% to 4589.37

Nasdaq 71.55 points or 0.50% at 14417.56

Russell 2000 felt -21.22 points or -1.03% to 2029.51

After the close Facebook missed expectations and is trading down -16% in after-hours that $272.50