Given the sharp rise in yields (two year up 18 basis points and 10 year up 14.6 basis points) along with soaring oil prices (up over 7%). The US stock market hung in there although the major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term did close lower.

A look at the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average -201.94 points or -0.58% at 34553

S&P index -1.94 points or -0.04% at 4461.12

NASDAQ index -55.37 points or -0.40% at 13838.47

Russell 2000 index fell -20.20 points or -0.97% at 2065.95

Technically, the S&P index traded above its 200 day moving average for the first time since mid February. That moving average comes in at 4471.68. However the price did close below that level at 4461.17. The price also close below the 50% midpoint of the move down from the all-time high set in early January at 4466.64. The price remains within shouting distance of those technical levels, so the buyers are still in play, but tomorrow will be another test for both the buyers and sellers.

S&P index closes below its 50% midpoint and 200 day MA

In other markets as US trading comes to a close:

Spot gold is trading up $14.50 or +0.76% at $1935.85

Crude oil for May is trading at $110.41 that's up $7.32 or 7.10%. The May contract settled at $109.97 up $6.88

Bitcoin is trading at $41,182.96. That's $60 away from the higher close yesterday

wheat futures closed up $0.55 and $11.19. Corn futures rose $0.14 to $7.56

In the US debt market, yields were sharply higher. The current 2 year is trading up were up 15.4 basis points. The 10 year is up around 14.9 basis points. The two – 10 year spread is down to 18.6 basis points.

US yields are sharply higher

In the forex market, the CAD is ending the day as the strongest of the majors while the EUR is the weakest. The USD is stronger with a modest declines versus the CAD. The gains in the greenback were help by the higher rates

The CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest