The major US stock indices are closing the session with mixed results today:

Dow industrial average rose 152.95 points or 0.45% at 34347.04

S&P index fell -1.16 points or -0.03% at 4026.11

NASDAQ index fell -58.97 points or -0.52% at 11226.35

Russell 2000 rose 5.67 points or 0.30% at 1869.19

For the trading week, the major indices are higher:

Dow industrial average rose 1.78%

S&P index rose 1.53%

NASDAQ index rose 0.72%

Russell 2000 rose 1.05%