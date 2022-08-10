The major US indices all closed sharply higher and near their session highs.

Looking at the S&P sector

  • Consumer discretionaries rose 2.88%
  • Materials rose 2.87%
  • Technology rose 2.77%
  • Communication services rose 2.76%

The laggards today included:

  • Utilities, -0.49%
  • Energy, +0.71%
  • Consumer staples, 0.74%

After the close, Disney be expectations on revenues and EPS.:

  • EPS came in at $1.09 vs. $0.96 estimate
  • Revenues came in at $21.5 billion vs. 20.96 plan dollars estimate

Disney shares are up 4.7% in after hours trading.