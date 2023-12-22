Major US stock indices are closing the day mixed. The Dow Industrial Average is modestly lower while the S&P and NASDAQ closed higher on the day. For the trading week, all the major indices were higher for the eighth consecutive week gain.

A snapshot of the closing level shows:

Dow Industrial Average fell -18.54 points or -0.05% at 37385.98

S&P index rose 7.87 points or 0.17% at 4754.63

Nasdaq index rose 29.10 points or 0.19% at 14992.96

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 16.89 points or 0.84% at 2033.96

For the S&P index it reached a high today of 4772.94. That came within 14 points of its all-time high close of 4796.57 reached on January 3, 2022.

S&P index is approaching its all-time high close

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average rose 0.22%

S&P index rose 0.75%

Nasdaq index rose 1.21%

The Russell 2000 outpaced with a gain of 2.46%

With one week to go in trading for the year, the Nasdaq index is far outpacing the other indices.

Dow Industrial Average is up 12.79%

S&P index is up 23.84%

Nasdaq index is up 43.25%

The Russell 2000 is trading up 15.48%