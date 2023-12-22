Major US stock indices are closing the day mixed. The Dow Industrial Average is modestly lower while the S&P and NASDAQ closed higher on the day. For the trading week, all the major indices were higher for the eighth consecutive week gain.
A snapshot of the closing level shows:
- Dow Industrial Average fell -18.54 points or -0.05% at 37385.98
- S&P index rose 7.87 points or 0.17% at 4754.63
- Nasdaq index rose 29.10 points or 0.19% at 14992.96
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 16.89 points or 0.84% at 2033.96
For the S&P index it reached a high today of 4772.94. That came within 14 points of its all-time high close of 4796.57 reached on January 3, 2022.
For the trading week:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 0.22%
- S&P index rose 0.75%
- Nasdaq index rose 1.21%
The Russell 2000 outpaced with a gain of 2.46%
With one week to go in trading for the year, the Nasdaq index is far outpacing the other indices.
- Dow Industrial Average is up 12.79%
- S&P index is up 23.84%
- Nasdaq index is up 43.25%
The Russell 2000 is trading up 15.48%