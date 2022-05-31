The major US indices had an up and down trading day. The major indices are closing lower on the day.
The Dow closed lower after 6 straight days of gains. The Nasdaq and S&P snapped 3 day's of gains.
The final number are showing:
- Dow fell -222.84 points or -0.67% at 32990.11
- S&P index fell 26.07 points or -0.63% at 4132.16
- NASDAQ index fell -49.73 points or -0.41% 12081.40
- Russell 2000 fell 23.85 points or -1.26% at 1864.04
Although there was ups and downs, the downside was the more dominant. At session highs:
- Dow industrial average was up 0.08%.
- S&P index was up +0.26%
- NASDAQ was up +0.49%
Some of the big winners today included:
- Nio, +5.19%
- Amazon +4.4%
- Tencent, +3.6%
- Alibaba, +2.8%
- Qualcomm, +2.48%
- FedEx, +2.23%
- Shopify, +1.53%
In the Dow 30, gainers include:
- Nike, +2.75%
- Walt Disney +0.97%
- J.P. Morgan +0.78%
- Travelers +0.74%
- Amgen +0.58%
Some big losers today included:
- Snap, -9.37%
- GameStop, -9.26%
- Chewy, -8.52%
- Beyond Meat, -7.61%
- Bed, Bath and beyond -6.28%
- Roblox, -6.0%
Dow 30 losers include:
- Salesforce, -2.3%
- Chevron, -2.01%
- United health, -1.98%
- Home Depot -1.82%
- Dow -1.81%
After the close a Salesforce announced earnings:
- revenues $7.41 billion vs. $7.38 billion estimate
- earnings-per-share $0.98 vs. $0.94 estimate
The after-hours share price is trading up $8.86 or 5.53%