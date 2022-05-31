The major US indices had an up and down trading day. The major indices are closing lower on the day.

The Dow closed lower after 6 straight days of gains. The Nasdaq and S&P snapped 3 day's of gains.

The final number are showing:

  • Dow fell -222.84 points or -0.67% at 32990.11
  • S&P index fell 26.07 points or -0.63% at 4132.16
  • NASDAQ index fell -49.73 points or -0.41% 12081.40
  • Russell 2000 fell 23.85 points or -1.26% at 1864.04

Although there was ups and downs, the downside was the more dominant. At session highs:

  • Dow industrial average was up 0.08%.
  • S&P index was up +0.26%
  • NASDAQ was up +0.49%

Some of the big winners today included:

  • Nio, +5.19%
  • Amazon +4.4%
  • Tencent, +3.6%
  • Alibaba, +2.8%
  • Qualcomm, +2.48%
  • FedEx, +2.23%
  • Shopify, +1.53%

In the Dow 30, gainers include:

  • Nike, +2.75%
  • Walt Disney +0.97%
  • J.P. Morgan +0.78%
  • Travelers +0.74%
  • Amgen +0.58%

Some big losers today included:

  • Snap, -9.37%
  • GameStop, -9.26%
  • Chewy, -8.52%
  • Beyond Meat, -7.61%
  • Bed, Bath and beyond -6.28%
  • Roblox, -6.0%

Dow 30 losers include:

  • Salesforce, -2.3%
  • Chevron, -2.01%
  • United health, -1.98%
  • Home Depot -1.82%
  • Dow -1.81%

After the close a Salesforce announced earnings:

  • revenues $7.41 billion vs. $7.38 billion estimate
  • earnings-per-share $0.98 vs. $0.94 estimate

The after-hours share price is trading up $8.86 or 5.53%