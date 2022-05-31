The major US indices had an up and down trading day. The major indices are closing lower on the day.

The Dow closed lower after 6 straight days of gains. The Nasdaq and S&P snapped 3 day's of gains.

The final number are showing:

Dow fell -222.84 points or -0.67% at 32990.11

S&P index fell 26.07 points or -0.63% at 4132.16

NASDAQ index fell -49.73 points or -0.41% 12081.40

Russell 2000 fell 23.85 points or -1.26% at 1864.04

Although there was ups and downs, the downside was the more dominant. At session highs:

Dow industrial average was up 0.08%.

S&P index was up +0.26%

NASDAQ was up +0.49%

Some of the big winners today included:

Nio, +5.19%

Amazon +4.4%

Tencent, +3.6%

Alibaba, +2.8%

Qualcomm, +2.48%

FedEx, +2.23%

Shopify, +1.53%

In the Dow 30, gainers include:

Nike, +2.75%

Walt Disney +0.97%

J.P. Morgan +0.78%

Travelers +0.74%

Amgen +0.58%

Some big losers today included:

Snap, -9.37%

GameStop, -9.26%

Chewy, -8.52%

Beyond Meat, -7.61%

Bed, Bath and beyond -6.28%

Roblox, -6.0%

Dow 30 losers include:

Salesforce, -2.3%

Chevron, -2.01%

United health, -1.98%

Home Depot -1.82%

Dow -1.81%

After the close a Salesforce announced earnings:

revenues $7.41 billion vs. $7.38 billion estimate

earnings-per-share $0.98 vs. $0.94 estimate

The after-hours share price is trading up $8.86 or 5.53%