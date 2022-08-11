The major US stock indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow industrial average eked out a small gain, but the S&P and NASDAQ index both closed in the red after giving up solid gains.

The S&P traded up as high as 1.14% intraday, while the NASDAQ index was up 1.33% at its highs.

The Dow industrial average was up as high as 1.03% and is closing just above unchanged.

The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks has also closing marginally higher.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 27.60 points or 0.08% at 3337.12

S&P index fell -2.9 points or -0.07% at 4207.36

NASDAQ index fell -74.88 points or -0.58% at 12779.92

Russell 2000 rose 6.01 points 0.31% at 1975.25

The S&P sectors were led by energy (+3.7%), financials (+1.1%), and industrials (+0.6%). The laggards included healthcare (-0.7%), consumer discretionary's (-0.6%) and real estate (-0.6%).