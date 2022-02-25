Large cap stocks are leading a reversal higher in US equities.

The market opened lower but is steadily marching higher and now up 71 points, or 1.7%, to 4360.

That two-candle reversal is a nice one and prevented a close below the January lows.

Despite the gains in stocks, we're not seeing much flow-through into stocks.

Closing changes in Europe:

FTSE 100 +3.9% -- best in three months

German DAX +3.5%

French CAC +3.5%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

Italy MIB +3.6%

The turnaround in the US happened after the European close yesterday so it was a big catchup trade.

On the week:

FTSE 100 -0.25%

German DAX -3.3%

French CAC -2.5%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

Italy MIB -2.8%