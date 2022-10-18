The major US stock indices are giving up their gains. The S&P index is up 0.27% the NASDAQ index is up only 0.04%. The Dow industrial average is up 0.38%.

The S&P is moving closer to its 100 hour moving average at 3666.69. The low price reached 3686.52. Him

US yields have moved higher. The 2 year yield is now up 1 basis point. The 5 years up 2.1 basis points and the 10 year is up 0.4 basis points.

Looking at the currency markets, there is a rotation back out of the risk on flows: