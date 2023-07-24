The major indices are higher led by the broader NASDAQ and S&P index. The Dow Industrial Average is also higher although lagging a bit. The Dow has trying to close higher for the 11th consecutive trading day.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is up 85.06 points or 0.24% at 35312.76

S&P index is up 17.67 points or 0.39% at 4554.02

NASDAQ index is up 63 points or 0.45% at 14095.81

On Friday the Dow Industrial Average eked out a 0.01% gain for its 10th consecutive higher close. The NASDAQ index fell on Friday for its 2nd consecutive down day. The NASDAQ index fell for the week last week.

The PMI flash data in the US will be released at 9:45 AM. The manufacturing index is expected to come in at 46.2 versus 46.3 last month. The services index is expected at 54.0 versus 54.1 last month. The composite index last month came in at 53.2.