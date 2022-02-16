The major US stock    indices  are opening lower with the    NASDAQ  index leading the way to the downside.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -87.76 points or -0.25% at 34901.09
  • S&P index -17.11 points or -0.38% at 4453.97
  • NASDAQ index -119.39 points or -0.84% at 14020.37
  • Russell 2000-7.84 points or -0.38% at 2068.61

The major indices moved higher yesterday on hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Today, the hopes from yesterday are starting to fade as report circulate that there is still very large build up on the border and the threat of the invasion remains.

Technically, the S&P index moved above, and closed above its 200 day moving average yesterday currently at 4456.06. The current price is trading just below that level at 4453.97 which tilts bias back to the downside.

The Dow industrial average moved up to test its 100 hour moving average yesterday currently at 35047.03. The price has moved lower and away from that moving average keeping a more bearish bias in the short term.

For the NASDAQ index, it moved and closed above its 100 hour moving average at 14042.34. With the price currently trading at 14020, it is back below that moving average level tilting the bias more to the downside in the short term.

NASDAQ
NASDAQ index is below its 100 hour moving average