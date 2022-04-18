The major US indices are trading mixed/little changed in early US trading after the three day holiday. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 102 points or 0.29% at 34551.18
  • S&P index up 6.34 points or 0.14% at 4398.93
  • NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged but currently trades up 7 points or 0.04% at 13354
  • Russell 2000 is trading down 7.09 points or -0.35% at 1997.99

A quick look around other markets shows:

In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower after trading up up around 3-4 basis points near the start of the New York session:

  • 2 year 2.458%, unchanged
  • 5 year 2.765%, -1.7 basis points
  • 10 year 2.82%, -0.7 basis points
  • 30 year 2.911%, -0.8 basis points