The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the US open. The flow of funds is more into the Dow with the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq down marginally. The small-cap Russell 2000 index is also higher. Recall from yesterday, the S&P index closed at a record high, but fell short of its intraday high at 5261.10. That is the next target on further upside today.
A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 22 points or 0.06% at 39781
- S&P index -1.6 points or -0.02% at 5247
- NASDAQ index -30 points or -0.18% at 16370.57
The small-cap Russell 2000 is currently up 6.56 points or 0.31% at 2120.91.
US yields are moving higher:
- 2-year yield 4.617% +4.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.226%, +3.8 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.222%, +2.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.369% +1.0 basis points.
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $1.23 or 1.52% at $82.59.
- Gold is trading up $13 or 0.59% at 2207.43
- Bitcoin is trading higher at $70,883