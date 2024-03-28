The major US stock indices are trading mixed at the US open. The flow of funds is more into the Dow with the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq down marginally. The small-cap Russell 2000 index is also higher. Recall from yesterday, the S&P index closed at a record high, but fell short of its intraday high at 5261.10. That is the next target on further upside today.

A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 22 points or 0.06% at 39781

S&P index -1.6 points or -0.02% at 5247

NASDAQ index -30 points or -0.18% at 16370.57

The small-cap Russell 2000 is currently up 6.56 points or 0.31% at 2120.91.

US yields are moving higher:

2-year yield 4.617% +4.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.226%, +3.8 basis points

10-year yield 4.222%, +2.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.369% +1.0 basis points.

Looking at other markets: