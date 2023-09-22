Major US stock indices are mixed now with the Dow Industrial Average note negative, and the S&P index trading above and below unchanged. The NASDAQ index is holding onto a 0.25% gain.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -74.68 points or -0.22% at 33995.75

S&P index -0.13 points or unchanged at 4329.88

NASDAQ index up 32.8 points or 0.25% at 13256.86.

Looking at some of the major stocks: