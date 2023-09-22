Major US stock indices are mixed now with the Dow Industrial Average note negative, and the S&P index trading above and below unchanged. The NASDAQ index is holding onto a 0.25% gain.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -74.68 points or -0.22% at 33995.75
- S&P index -0.13 points or unchanged at 4329.88
- NASDAQ index up 32.8 points or 0.25% at 13256.86.
Looking at some of the major stocks:
- Shares of Apple are still positive by $1.34 or 0.77% at $175.22. The iPhone 15 sales were launched today to strong demand.
- Microsoft shares are down around $2 or -0.62%.
- Nvidia shares are higher by $5.91 or 1.44% at $416.08. Nvidia shares are down from there August 24 high of $502.66.
- Google is trading at $131 up $0.55 or 0.42%
- Meta is up $4.41 or 1.49% at $300.05
- Tesla shares are down -$6.30 or -2.44% at $249.45
- Amazon shares are trading near unchanged at $129.30