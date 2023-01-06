The major US indices are opening higher led by gains in the Dow Industrial Average and the S&P index. The NASDAQ index is lagging. Better wage data has helped the tone a bit, but levels are already lower in early trading.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 215.08 points or 0.65% at 33145.17
  • S&P index up 19.39 points or 0.51% at 3827.48
  • NASDAQ index up 13.15 points or 0.13% at 10318.39
  • Russell 2000 up 12.17 points or 0.69% at 1765.36

looking at highs for the day:

in the US debt market:

  • two year yield 4.416% -3.7 basis points
  • five year yield 3.887% -2.4 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.712% -1.0 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.806% +0.8 basis points

the US dollar initially moved lower, but is giving back those gains as US stocks give back their gains:

  • EURUSD is back below its 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range at 1.05155 and tests the 1.05000 level
  • USDJPY is back above its 50% midpoint of the move down from the December 15 high at 133.832. The price moved down to retrace its trading range for the day which saw an Asian session low come in at 133.26. The low after the judge report came in at 133.226 just below that earlier session bottom. The prices currently trading at 134.00
  • GBPUSD retrace its move down from the Asian session high at 119.346. That high was near the New York afternoon session high at 1.19347. The 1.19346 level is also the 38.2% retracement of the weeks trading range. The high price after the jobs report reached 1.1929 short of those levels. The price has since moved down and is trading below the low price from Tuesday's trade at 1.1899. The price currently trades at 1.1890.
  • The USDCAD moved lower as the Canada jobs report wasn't strong across the board. The price low reached 1.3520 and has since rebounded back up toward the 200 hour moving average 1.3559 and it's 100 hour moving average 1.35707. So far the price rebound has stalled between those two moving averages. The current price trades at 1.3561. The moving averages will be the short term barometer for bullish and bearish for this pair. Stay below is more bearish. Move above is more bullish.