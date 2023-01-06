The major US indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others.
Read this Term are opening higher led by gains in the Dow Industrial Average and the S&P index. The NASDAQ index is lagging. Better wage data has helped the tone a bit, but levels are already lower in early trading.
A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is currently showing:
- Dow Industrial Average up 215.08 points or 0.65% at 33145.17
- S&P index up 19.39 points or 0.51% at 3827.48
- NASDAQ index up 13.15 points or 0.13% at 10318.39
- Russell 2000 up 12.17 points or 0.69% at 1765.36
looking at highs for the day:
- Dow Industrial Average was up 420.12 points
- S&P was as high as +44.3 points
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term index was up 101.97 points
in the US debt market:
- two year yield 4.416% -3.7 basis points
- five year yield 3.887% -2.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.712% -1.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.806% +0.8 basis points
the US dollar initially moved lower, but is giving back those gains as US stocks give back their gains:
- EURUSD is back below its 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range at 1.05155 and tests the 1.05000 level
- USDJPY is back above its 50% midpoint of the move down from the December 15 high at 133.832. The price moved down to retrace its trading range for the day which saw an Asian session low come in at 133.26. The low after the judge report came in at 133.226 just below that earlier session bottom. The prices currently trading at 134.00
- GBPUSD retrace its move down from the Asian session high at 119.346. That high was near the New York afternoon session high at 1.19347. The 1.19346 level is also the 38.2% retracement of the weeks trading range. The high price after the jobs report reached 1.1929 short of those levels. The price has since moved down and is trading below the low price from Tuesday's trade at 1.1899. The price currently trades at 1.1890.
- The USDCAD moved lower as the Canada jobs report wasn't strong across the board. The price low reached 1.3520 and has since rebounded back up toward the 200 hour moving average 1.3559 and it's 100 hour moving average 1.35707. So far the price rebound has stalled between those two moving averages. The current price trades at 1.3561. The moving averages will be the short term barometer for bullish and bearish for this pair. Stay below is more bearish. Move above is more bullish.
