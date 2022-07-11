The major US stock  indices  are opening the day with declines to start the trading week. The Nasdaq index is down for the first time in 6 sessions. Last week the index rose by 4.56%, leading the charge to the upside.

A snapshot of the market are showing:

  • The Dow is trading down -61.24 points or -0.20% at 31276.92
  • S&P is down -21.73 points or -0.56% at 3877.64
  • Nasdaq is down -113.37 points or -0.97% at 11521.94
  • Russell 2000 is down -10.23 points or -0.58% at 1759.13

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading down $5.29% at $1736.43.
  • Spot silver is down -$0.14 or -0.74% at $19.15
  • Crude oil is trading down -$1.76 at $103.04
  • Bitcoin is trading near $20,500

In the US debt market, yields are lower with:

  • 2 year at 3.049%, -6.2 basis points
  • 10 year 3.019%, -6.5 basis point
  • 30 year 3.201%, -5.3 basis points