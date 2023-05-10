The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading higher reaction to the CPI data this morning (a sigh of relief). The headline CPI rose 4.9% pushed higher by used car prices which rose 4.4%, gasoline prices rose 3.0% and shelter rose 0.4%. Shelter year on year remains elevated at 8.1%. Analysts and traders still look for a settling down of that measure of inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term as it contributes around one third to the overall CPI.

A snapshot of the market segments into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 142.28 points or 0.42% at 33704.10

S&P index up 29.99 points or 0.73% at 4149.17

NASDAQ index up 134.05 points or 1.10% at 12313.60

Russell 2000 is up 20.10 points or 1.15% at 1769.78

US yields are lower in response to the hopes for lower inflation going forward:

2 year yield 3.955% -6.8 basis points

5 year yield 3.418% -7.8 basis points

10 year yield 3.461% -6.0 basis points

30 year yield 3.808% -4.1 basis points

At 1 PM ET, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes. Tomorrow they will auction off a 30 year bonds. Yesterday the 3 year note auction went very well with lots of international demand (tail was -2.8 basis points with a large bid to cover ratio).

The USD has moved lower, but is retracing some of the declines.