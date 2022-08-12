The major US stock indices are opening higher on the last trading in the week. For the week, the 3 major indices are also higher.

  • Dow industrial average is up around 2.0%
  • S&P index is up around 1.98%
  • NASDAQ index is up around 1.7%

The snapshot of the current market shows:

  • Dow industrial average is trading up 135 points or 0.39% 33471
  • S&P index up 18.45 points or 0.45% 4226.50
  • NASDAQ index 65 points or 0.51% at 12846
  • Russell 2000 up 7.198 points or 0.36% at 1982.45

A quick look around other markets shows:

  • gold is trading up $5.32 or 0.3% at $1794.74
  • silver is trading up $0.12 or 0.58% at $20.42
  • crude oil is trading at $92.62 that's down $1.73 on the day
  • The price bitcoin is trading at $23,868 near unchanged on the day

In the US debt market, yields are lower:

  • 2 year 3.186%, -3.7 basis points
  • 5 year 2.942%, -4.8 basis points
  • 10 year 2.844%, -4.5 basis points
  • 30 year 3.127%, -5.2 basis points