The major US stock indices are opening higher on the last trading in the week. For the week, the 3 major indices are also higher.

Dow industrial average is up around 2.0%

S&P index is up around 1.98%

NASDAQ index is up around 1.7%

The snapshot of the current market shows:

Dow industrial average is trading up 135 points or 0.39% 33471

S&P index up 18.45 points or 0.45% 4226.50

NASDAQ index 65 points or 0.51% at 12846

Russell 2000 up 7.198 points or 0.36% at 1982.45

A quick look around other markets shows:

gold is trading up $5.32 or 0.3% at $1794.74

silver is trading up $0.12 or 0.58% at $20.42

crude oil is trading at $92.62 that's down $1.73 on the day

The price bitcoin is trading at $23,868 near unchanged on the day

In the US debt market, yields are lower:

2 year 3.186%, -3.7 basis points

5 year 2.942%, -4.8 basis points

10 year 2.844%, -4.5 basis points

30 year 3.127%, -5.2 basis points