The major US stock indices are off to a solid start. With the 1st day of October showing gains of 2.25% or more, the gains today are giving investors some love for a change. Hopes for a central bank pivot sooner rather than later are spurring on some buying. Also investors are likely under invested which can lead to some short covering (remember June and July into August rally).

Nevertheless in the back of our minds has to be the Fed's pledge to kill inflation and to keep rates high for an extended period time to make sure it doesn't reignite. Also, a "too robust of a stock market" would be a negative for the Fed's plan. Nevertheless, stocks are still well off of their August swing highs. So there is room to roam in the short term, but their is still some technical work to do to give the buyers more control.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 486 points or 1.65% at 29976.92
  • S&P index up 73.21 points or 1.99% at 3751.65
  • NASDAQ index up 267.21 points or 2.47% at 11082.65
  • Russell 2000 up 45.04 points or 2.64% at 1753.91

The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside. However there is some key resistance that looms ahead at the 11130 area. Check out my video released late yesterday outlining why that level is so important going forward. The high has reached 11094.02 so far today.