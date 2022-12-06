The major US stock indices are opening with modest changes.

IN the US debt market, yields are modestly lower with a flatter curve:

  • two year 4.393%, unchanged
  • five year 3.789%, -0.3 basis points
  • 10 year 3.575% -2.4 basis points
  • 30 year 3.573%, -4.2 basis points

This week has the problem with the lack of drivers. The Fed is in the blackout. The key CPI data doesn't come out until next Tuesday. The Fed decision is on Wednesday. On Thursday the ECB, SNB, Bank of England, all announce their rate decisions.

Tomorrow the Bank of Canada will release its interest-rate decision with expectations torn between 25 basis points to 50 basis points. So there is some potential for movements from that decision.

Other than that in the US, the weekly employment claims will be released on Thursday. On Friday, US PPI and preliminary University of Michigan's consumer sentiment will be released.

Australia will follow up their interest rate hike in the new trading day with the release of their GDP with expectations of 0.6%.

That's about it for the week.

Of note today is the announcement from Pepsi of cuts. Recall that Pepsi was able to hold onto solid earnings and revenues as a result of their pricing power.

Also today, the Georgia runoff election for Senate between Raphael Warnock (Dem) and Hershel Walker (GOP) will take place. The Dems have the 50 seat majority locked up. However, an extra seat gives them another vote and perhaps bragging rights that the GOP did not do well in the midterm elections.

The GOP candidate Walker won the party's nomination help by former Pres. Trump. However, he has started to distance himself from Walker as Warnock lead to increased heading into the runoff election today. Walker was a former football star at the Univ. of Georgia back in the early 80s. and went on to play professionally in the NFL for various teams. He did play for the USFL New Jersey Generals, a splinter football league. His employer? Donald Trump.