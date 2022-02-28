The major US  indices  are opening lower giving up some of their gains from Friday's trade:

In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

  • Spot gold is trading of $26.25 or 1.3% at $1515.27
  • Spot silver is up $0.31 or 1.29% at $24.56
  • WTI crude oil is trading of $3.48 at $95.00
  • Bitcoin is trading at $38,985. The high price reach $39,199.97. The low price extended to $37,468.99.

In the US debt market, yields are low with the shorter end moving down the most.

