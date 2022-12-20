The major US stock indices are opening marginally lower. Each of the indices are down for four consecutive days. All the indices are down for the month as well with the NASDAQ index leading the way it down -8.4%. The last time the indices were down in December were in 2018.

A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average -34.66 points or -0.11% at 32722.89
  • S&P index -12.07 points or -0.32% at 3805.58
  • NASDAQ index -59.69 points or -0.57% at 10486.34
  • Russell 2000-3.913 points or -0.23% at 1734.66

for the month of December, all the major indices are lower:

In the US the debt market today, yields are higher as debt markets respond to Bank of Japan's ratcheting up of its yield curve control to 0.5% from 0.25% in the 10 year yield:

in other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading up $20 or 1.13% at $1807.50
  • Spot silver is up $0.80 or 3.53% at $23.78
  • Crude oil is trading up $0.45 at $75.82
  • Bitcoin is trading at $16,816. That is up from the low of $16,402