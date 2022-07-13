The major US stock indices are opening in the red after the hot CPI inflation data (as expected). The indices are all down over 1% with the  NASDAQ  index leading the way with a decline of near -2.0%

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -373 points or -1.19%
  • S&P index -57.9 points or -1.5%
  • NASDAQ index -270 points or -1.94%
  • Russell 2000-27.22 points or -1.58%

In other markets,

  • gold is down $-5.63 or -0.33% at $1719.33
  • crude oil is trading at $95.65. That's down $-0.13 or -0.14%
  • bitcoin is trading just above the $19,000 level as traders as traders sell with the risk off sentiment. Bitcoin currently trades at $19,047.
  • 2 year yield 3.17%, +11.6 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.01%, +3.7 basis points
  • 2 – 10 year spread is currently at -15.9 basis points as markets anticipate a recession due to a Fed that will be forced to over tighten.

