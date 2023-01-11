The major US indices are trading higher with the Nasdaq looking to close in positive territory for the 4th consecutive day. The S&P and Dow have been up 3 of the last 4 trading days.

US CPI will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM and will be a key barometer for equity prices going forward. Traders are looking for continued easing of the headline numbers (0.0% MoM) while the core ex food and energy is expected at 0.3%.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

looking at other markets, US yields are trading lower further out the curve:

  • two year yield at 4.26% up 0.9 basis points
  • five year 3.706% -2.6 basis points
  • 10 year 3.585% -3.8 basis points
  • 30 year 3.699% -5.8 basis points

At 1 PM ET, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes.

In other markets: