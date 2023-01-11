The major US indices are trading higher with the Nasdaq looking to close in positive territory for the 4th consecutive day. The S&P and Dow have been up 3 of the last 4 trading days.
US CPI will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM and will be a key barometer for equity prices going forward. Traders are looking for continued easing of the headline numbers (0.0% MoM) while the core ex food and energy is expected at 0.3%.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is up 125.36 points or 0.37% at 33829.47
- S&P index is up 18.38 points or 0.47% at 3937.64
- NASDAQ index is up 43.46 points or 0.40% at 10786.09
- Russell 2000 is up 4.89 points or 0.27% at 1827.55
looking at other markets, US yields are trading lower further out the curve:
- two year yield at 4.26% up 0.9 basis points
- five year 3.706% -2.6 basis points
- 10 year 3.585% -3.8 basis points
- 30 year 3.699% -5.8 basis points
At 1 PM ET, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes.
In other markets:
- Gold traded to its highest level going back to May 6. The high price reached $1886.63. The current price is lower at $1874.36. A lower dollars contributing to the rise in gold prices
- Spot silver is trading up five cents or 0.19% at $23.64
- WTI crude oil is trading up $1.13 and $76.31
- Bitcoin is trading steady at $17,410