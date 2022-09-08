The major US stock indices are trading lower at the start of the trading session.

The markets are reacting negatively to chair Powell's comments which parallel his Jackson Hole symposium comments. US yields as a result are back into positive territory the 2 year up close to 5 basis points. The 10 year is near unchanged as the yield curve inverts more.

A snapshot of the market currently shows

In the US debt market:

  • 2 year yield 3.477%, +4.0 basis point. The low yield reached 3.404%
  • 5 year yield 3.362%, +0.5 basis point. The low yield reached 3.290%
  • 10 year yield 3.267%, unchanged. The low yield reached 3.201%
  • 30 year yield 3.417+0.3 basis points. The low yield reached 3.364%

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading down now by about $4 at $1713.73
  • spot silver is trading up $0.07 at $18.51
  • WTI crude oil is trading up $1.43 at $83.39
  • bitcoin is trading at $19,206