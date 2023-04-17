The major US indices are rallying into the close and closing near the highs of the day.

A snapshot of the market closings show:

Dow industrial average rose 100.82 points or 0.30% at 33987.32

S&P index up 13.69 points or 0.33% at 4151.32

NASDAQ index of 34.25 points or 0.28% at 12157.71

Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks rose 21.68 points or 1.22% at 1802.83

Each of the major three indices traded negative on the day:

Dow Industrial Average low was down -89.57 point

S&P index low was down -14.45 points

NASDAQ index low was down -59.37 points

The Russell 2000 did not go into negative territory as investors moved into the small-cap stocks today. At its session lows, the Russell 2000 was still up 2.96 points.