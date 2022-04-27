The major US indices are rebounding modestly after yesterday's plunge which saw the Dow lose over 800 points and the NASDAQ over 500 points. The NASDAQ closed down yesterday over 23% from its all-time high (as did the Russell 2000).
Looking at the daily chart of the NASDAQ index, it closed below its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the post pandemic March 2020 low. That level comes in at 12552.36. The price is trading above that level currently. The March 5, 2020 low at 12397.05 is the next downside target to get to and through. The low price yesterday stalled between those levels at 12490. A move below the area would open the door for further selling from a technical perspective.
Right now buyers are leaning against the area and rebounding to the upside.
NASDAQ index tests its 38.2% retracement and swing low area
A snapshot of the equity major indices five minutes into the open currently shows:
Dow industrial average up 121.31 points or 0.36% at 33361.50 S&P index up 19.56 points or 0.475% at 4194.77 index up 95.86 points or 0.77% at 12586.61 NASDAQ
In other markets:
Spot is trading down $14 or -0.74% at $1891.12 gold
Read this Term Silver is trading up $0.10 or 0.46% at $23.58 Crude oil is trading down $1.48 or -1.46% at $100.22 Bitcoin is trading up about $1100 at $39,234
In the US debt market, yields are higher with the yield curve flattening a bit:
In the US debt market, yields are higher with the yield curve flattening a bit:

2 year 2.522%, +4.1 basis points 5 year 2.758%, +1.9 basis points 10 year 2.753%, +2.7 basis points 30 year 2.854% +2.2 basis points