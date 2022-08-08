Although Nvidia shares are down sharply as they announced a revision to their Q2 and Q3 revenue forecasts, the overall US stock market is shrugging that new off and heading higher in early trading for the week.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 254 points or 0.78% at 33058
  • S&P index up 35.23 points or 0.85% at 4180.35
  • NASDAQ index up 152 points or 1.2% at 12809
  • Russell 2000 up 25.77 points or 1.34% at 1947.67

The major indices are moving away (to the upside) from their 100 day moving averages:

  • Dow industrial average 100 day moving averages at 32706
  • S&P 100 day moving averages at 4116.94
  • NASDAQ 100 day moving average is down at 12329.50

Meanwhile Nvidia shares are down sharply. They currently trade at $181.51 down $8.42 or -4.4%.