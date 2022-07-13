The combination of recession and inflation is a bad mix for the stock market.

Today we've already had a hotter-than-expected inflation report and Bank of America calling for a recession. S&P 500 futures are down 59 points, or 1.5%, just ahead of the open.

At some point, I expect dip buying on a 'peak inflation' trade but whether that's today or after some Fed officials play down the possibility of a 100 bps hike, I'm not so sure.

Looking at S&P 500 futures, the big question will be whether the July lows hold.