The stock market has gotten drunk on cheap money since the financial crisis. Now some are sensing a hangover.

S&P 500 futures are down 57 points, which will nearly erase yesterday's 66-point gain.

If we end up closing the gap made yesterday, it sets up a longer period of consolidation around 4500.

Keep a close eye on tech and the Nasdaq. That's the most rate-sensitive part of the equity market.