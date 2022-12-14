US equity futures are fractionally lower just ahead of the open. Most of the day is likely to feature watching and waiting until we get the Fed decision and digest the press conference. That leads into a trio of European rate decisions tomorrow in what will be a sprint to the weekend (and year end).

The only notable market move at the open is a bid in crude oil, which is up $1.25 to $76.64 and above yesterday's high. That's despite a bearish API oil inventory report. Some chatter surrounds falling Russian exports as a catalyst.